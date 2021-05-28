Man shot dead after policewoman injured in Nantes knife attack

A man who stabbed a police officer in western France, Friday, then shot two other officers before being killed in a shootout with police.

The three officers were wounded but none is in life-threatening condition, the gendarmes said.

After stabbing the first police officer in her station in the Nantes suburb of La Chapelle-sur-Erdre, the assailant took her gun and fled, according to the gendarme service.

A manhunt was launched which involved over 200 officers, two helicopters and three dog teams. When he was found, he is reported to have fired on officers trying to arrest him.

He was gravely wounded in an ensuing shootout, and died Friday afternoon of his injuries, according to a police official. The official was not authorized to be publicly named.

Police and ambulances blocked roads in the normally quiet, residential area after the stabbing.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin and the Nantes prosecutor headed to the scene of the attack. Domestic security and attacks on police are a big political issue ahead of regional elections next month and France's presidential election next year.

Schools in the vicinity were secured while the hunt was underway.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, who was heading to the area, confirmed on Twitter that the suspect had been "neutralised."

It is the first time the police had been involved in a stabbing attack on a policewoman in the city and there was no immediate confirmation of the motive.

Two police employees have been killed in France in recent weeks. One was an administrative official stabbed to death inside her police station near Paris in what authorities are investigating as an Islamic extremist attack. The other was a drug squad officer shot to death in the southern city of Avignon.