Crying and song as Myanmar anti-coup protesters don red 'blood' tears

Protesters in Myanmar marked two months since the military seized power by once more defying the fear of lethal violence and coming out to demonstrate publicly against the coup.
Smugglers drop children over US border barrier
New York's Guggenheim Museum hosts pop-up hip hop performance
Spring snowfall suprises residents of Magadan in Russia's east
Pastry chef turns Easter Eggs into art
Hondurans celebrate president's brother getting life sentence
Russian Reindeer circle dance captured by drone camera
Crowds flock to Tokyo to see cherry blossom
Informal waste workers in India crying out for vaccine access
Three finger salutes at Myanmar funerals
Protesters march for prisoners of conscience in Algeria
Protesters march at 'Stop Asian Hate' rally in Portland
Paris musicians put on concert in front of occupied Odéon Theatre
Feminist groups protest Turkey's withdrawal from Istanbul Convention
Five thousand-strong crowd enjoy rock concert after COVID screen
Protests in Beirut amid political stalemate and economic crisis