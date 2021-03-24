Snow flurries coat Istanbul in blanket of white

Early spring flurries covered parts of Turkey's largest city in snow on Wednesday.
Istanbul's Disaster Coordination Center, AKOM, said the cause for the unseasonable weather is a cold front from Siberia.
The storm is predicted to continue through Thursday with temperatures dipping to 1 Celsius (33.8 Fahrenheit).
