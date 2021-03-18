BREAKING NEWS
Bulgaria imposes 10-day lockdown to tackle rising COVID-19 cases

By Euronews
An elderly man waits to receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, at Nadezhda nursing home, in Sofia, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021
An elderly man waits to receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, at Nadezhda nursing home, in Sofia, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021   -   Copyright  Credit: AP
Struggling with a surge in coronavirus infections, Bulgarian health officials announced a 10-day nationwide lockdown for schools, restaurants, theatres and shopping malls.

The new restrictions will be the last test for the centre-right government of Boyko Borissov, who hopes to win a fourth term in the parliamentary elections on April 4.

The Balkan nation of 7 million has recorded 291,769 cases of the coronavirus and 11,715 confirmed deaths. 350,700 Bulgarians have been vaccinated with a first dose so far.