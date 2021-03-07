British-Iranian citizen Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe had her ankle tag removed on Sunday after serving a five-year prison sentence in Iran, her lawyer Hodjat Kermani said, but it remains unclear whether she can leave the country.

"She must be allowed to return to the UK as soon as possible to be reunited with her family," said UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Sunday.

Iran accuses Zaghari-Ratcliffe of plotting to overthrow the government but her family says she was in Iran to visit family, denying that she was plotting against Iran.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been summoned again to court next Sunday, said British MP Tulip Siddiq after speaking to her family.

Last fall, Iranian state TV abruptly announced a new indictment against Zaghari-Ratcliffe, but the trial was indefinitely adjourned. Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported the new charges include "spreading propaganda against the system."

House arrest

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was able to remove her ankle bracelet for the first time since she was released from prison on furlough last March because of the surging coronavirus pandemic, her lawyer said.

She has been under house arrest at her parent's home in Tehran since.

Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of Zaghari-Ratcliffe, told British channel Sky News on Saturday that he was too cautious to get excited at the prospect of her release.

"She's not packed her bag. I've not started getting the house ready. It's not felt safe enough yet. We're going to see what happens on Sunday," he said.

"Today *should* be the last day Nazanin spends in Iran," Amnesty International UK said in a statement.

"According to Iranian law, her 5-year ordeal should finally come to an end and tomorrow, she should be reunited with her husband and daughter in the UK. Neither the UK nor Iran have revealed what the plans are to get her home. If by tomorrow, Nazanin is not on her way back to the UK, we’ll be springing into action," the non-profit said.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested during a holiday with her toddler daughter in April 2016.

She worked for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of the news agency.