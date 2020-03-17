BREAKING NEWS
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe freed temporarily from jail in Tehran amid COVID-19 outbreak, UK MPs say

By Euronews
British-Iranian detainee Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been freed temporarily from jail in Tehran amid the COVID-19 outbreak, UK MPs say.

The release was confirmed by British foreign affairs minister Dominic Raab and her constituency MP, Tulip Siddiq.

"Nazanin was freed this afternoon temporarily for two weeks until April 4," said her husband, Richard Ratcliffe in a statement.

She must wear an ankle bracelet during her liberation, he added.

Raab said he was relieved and called on Tehran to free all the bi-national British detainees.

