Country music legend Dolly Parton got her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine she helped fund on Tuesday and sang an adapted version of her famous "Jolene" song to fit the occasion.

In a video posted on her Instagram account, Parton appeared at the Vanderbilt University Medical Centre in Nashville, Tennesse, telling her followers she was "old enough" and "smart enough" to get the vaccine.

She then sang a couple of lines to the tune of "Jolene" with the lyrics: "Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, I'm begging of you please don't hesitate."

She added: "I just want to say to all of you cowards out there, don't be such a chicken squat, get out there and get your shot."

The 75-year-old Grammy-winning legend then received a dose of the Moderna vaccine, while joking around with the doctor.

Afterwards, she assured her followers that it "didn't hurt, just stung a little bit". As the doctor walked away, she removed her mask and grinning, told the camera: "I did it! I did it!"

The actors, singer and humanitarian donated $1 million (€83, 000) to Vanderbilt University Medical Center last year for coronavirus research.

The medical centre collaborated with Moderna and the US Vaccine Research Centre to develop the jab now approved for use in the US, UK and the European Union.