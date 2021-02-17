Pfizer and BioNtech announced on Wednesday that they will supply the European Union with an additional 200 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine this year.

The 27 countries of the EU are now expected to receive 500 million doses of the vaccine, with an option for the bloc to acquire a further 100 million doses.

As previously announced, 75 million of these extra 200 million doses will be delivered to member states in the second quarter. The remaining doses will be delivered in the second half of the year.

The jab by the two companies is one of three, alongside AstraZeneca/Oxford University and Moderna, that have so far been approved by European authorities.

Brussels, which negotiated the acquisition of the doses of the vaccines, came under heavy criticism last month for the slow roll-out of the bloc's vaccination campaign which was compounded by both Pfizer/BioNtech and AstraZeneca/Oxford University announcing delivery delays.

The companies said the delays were necessary to upgrade manufacturing capabilities. Pfizer announced earlier this month that the modification of production processes at its Belgian facility had been completed and that another plant in Marburg, Germany, had been granted a manufacturing licence.

Pfizer's CEO Albert Bourla said in Wednesday's statement that the two companies are "working relentlessly to support the further roll-out of vaccination campaigns in Europe and worldwide by expanding manufacturing capacity.

Ugur Sahin, CEO and co-founder of BioNTech added that "we will initiate production at or Marburg facility this month and have strengthened our manufacturing network with additional partners."

The Pfizer vaccine needs two shots to be more than 90 per cent effective at preventing the disease which means that 250 million Europeans should be inoculated with this vaccine before the end of the year.

Brussels has secured more than two billion doses from various pharmaceutical companies to protect the bloc's 450 million inhabitants against the deadly virus. So far, just 22.5 million Europeans have received at least one dose, according to Our World in Data, compared to more than 16 million in the UK.

The European Medicines Agency announced on Tuesday that Johnson & Johnson had submitted an application for its COVID-19 vaccine to be authorised for use in the EU. The regulator said it should announce its decision in mid-March.