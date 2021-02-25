If you're a Vincent Van Gogh fan you're in for a rare treat.

A painting that has been part of the same French family’s private collection for more than a century has gone on display for the first time since it was painted in the spring of 1887.

Scène de rue à Montmartre is part of a very rare series depicting the celebrated Moulin de la Galette, on the hilltop overlooking Paris.

"It is a very interesting testimony of what Montmartre was like at the end of the XIXth century where we can discover a very bucolic Montmartre and at that time the different mills that made the Moulin de la Galette had become a place of leisure very appreciated by Parisians," said Aurélie Vandevoorde, director of impressionist and modern art at Sotheby's.

The painting goes under the hammer at Sotheby’s next month and is expected to fetch between €5m and €8m.