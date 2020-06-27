Six people were arrested in France in connection with the theft of an artwork attributed to Banksy.

The identities of the detainees have not been disclosed. They were arrested during police operations across the departments of Isère, Haute-Savoie, Var, Rhône and Puy-de-Dôme.

It comes fifteen days after the artwork resurfaced abandoned in a farmhouse in the Italian town of Tortoreto.

The work was painted in 2018 on a metal emergency door of the Parisian performance hall of the Bataclan.

It pictures a young girl in mourning, a tribute to the 90 people killed during the 13 November 2015 terror attack.

The thieves, hooded, had stolen the painting in late January this year by cutting out the door with an angle grinder.

The scene had been filmed by cameras.