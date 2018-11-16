David Hockney's iconic painting sells for record $90.3 million

David Hockey's "Portrait of an artist (Pool with Two Figures)" became the world's most expensive painting by a living artist on Thursday, after it was sold in New York for a record $90.3 million (€79.5 million).

It was acquired after nine minutes of intense bidding during Christie's Post-War and Contemporary Art auction in New York on Thursday evening. The final hammer valued it at $80 million but buyer's premium pushed its price up to a record $90.3 million.

The previous record was held by Jeff Koons's "Baloon Dog (Orange)", which sold in 2013 for $58.4 million.