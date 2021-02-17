New Italy PM Mario Draghi facing a vote of confidence in Senate today

New Italian prime minister Mario Draghi is seeking the backing of lawmakers on Wednesday in a vote of no confidence in the Senate after urging them to unite behind his government.

The vote of confidence is a formality in the formation of any new government in Italy.

The technocrat took the helm of a government of national unity last weekend, bringing together parties across Italy's political spectrum to help guide the country through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout.

Draghi vowed an environmentally conscious and digitally reformed government program in a 50-minute speech on Wednesday before the Senate ahead of the mandatory confidence vote later in the day.

"Today, unity isn’t an emotion, it’s a duty," Draghi said to applause as he concluded his speech. "A duty guided by what unites us all: love of Italy."

The country's last government, led by Giuseppe Conte, collapsed last month after former prime minister Matteo Renzi withdrew the support of his fledgling party Italia Viva (IV).

Despite surviving a vote of no confidence in both chambers of the Italian parliament, Conte ultimately resigned on January 26.

The appointment of Draghi, a former chief of the European Central Bank (ECB) for eight years credited with saving the euro, to the premiership by Italian president Sergio Mattarella has been widely praised.

Vowing a similar all-out effort to do whatever it takes to emerge from the pandemic which first erupted in Italy this time last year, Draghi said the principal aim of his administration was to confront the pandemic and safeguard Italians "with all means," and urged politicians to put aside their political interests in a spirit of sacrifice for future generations.

Draghi will now lead a six-party government that sees the return of Matteo Salvini's Lega and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia to the Cabinet.

The only party that has refused to take part in Draghi's administration is the far-right Brothers of Italy party.

Some members of the Five Star Movement - an anti-establishment and Eurosceptic party that emerged in 2009 during the eurozone financial crisis which was also a partner in the last coalition government - also indicated they would not vote for him.

The move risks splitting the party, which became the largest in the Italian parliament following the national elections in 2018.