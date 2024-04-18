EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Italy's Mario Draghi calls for radical change in Europe

Former Prime Minister of Italy Mario Draghi, during a ceremony at which he was awarded the 2023 Miriam Pozen Prize, Wednesday, June 7, 2023
By Giorgia Orlandi
A petition calling for Italy's Prime Minister to take on the Commission's top job has garnered over 1,000 signatures.

Could Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi stand a chance at being the European Commission's next President? 

According to Italian citizen Tomasco Greco, who organised a petition endorsing him for the job told Euronews,  "We are backing Mario Draghi as President of the EU Commission as we would like Europe to be stronger more united and more authoritative."

At a speech during a conference on European social rights in La Hulpe in Belgium, the former president of the European Central Bank called for Europe to undergo "radical change" in order to stay competitive against China and the US.

"We need a European Union that is fit for today’s and tomorrow’s world" said Draghi. 

He is currently drafting a report on the bloc's competitiveness for the European Commission, which is due to come out in June. 

