India crash: At least 40 dead after bus plunges into canal

At least 40 people have been killed after a bus plunged into a canal on Tuesday in central India's Madhya Pradesh state, an official said.

District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Choudhary says six people were rescued after the accident Tuesday in Madhya Pradesh state.

He says more than 46 people were on board the bus, which was designed for 34.

Rescuers recovered 40 bodies and were searching for other passengers.

India's prime minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolences.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, said that a rescue operation was underway.

"Every single life is priceless. Our effort is to bring people out safely with every possible effort," he said.

Two people were saved by a person who jumped into the canal and brought them to shore, he said later.**

Officials stopped the water supply to the canal to aid the rescue effort.

Police say more than 110,000 people are killed every year in road accidents across India. Most crashes are blamed on reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and ageing vehicles.