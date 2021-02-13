Mass demonstrations in Myanmar have entered their second week, with neither protesters nor the military government they seek to unseat showing any signs of backing off from confrontations.
In Yangon, the country's biggest city, protesters again congregated at Hleden intersection, a key crossroads from which groups fan out to other points, including the embassies of the United States and China.
Demonstrations also resumed in Mandalay, Myanmar's second-biggest city, with lawyers making up one large contingent.
They marched despite an order banning gatherings of five or more people.
The US is regarded as an ally in the protesters' struggle against the coup, especially since President Joe Biden's announcement of sanctions against the military regime.
On the other hand, China is detested by protesters due to its allegiance with the military, and whose support is crucial to the army keeping hold of power.
This power struggle comes as a result of the military's recent ousting of de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her government by preventing recently-elected lawmakers from opening a new session of parliament.
Suu Kyi and other senior members of her government and party remain in detention.
More No Comment
Japan: Frozen fun in Shikaoi ice village as winter festival kicks off
Dutch ice skaters take advantage of frozen canals and lakes
Car-nival season in Germany as revellers confined to their vehicles
Small tornado leaves a path of destruction in Turkey
Haitian police fire tear gas on hundreds of protesters
Syria's White Helmets rescue four-year-old girl from well
Stockholm roofers brave dizzying heights to sweep snow
Rage room gets boost amid anger over coronavirus lockdowns
Red dust from Sahara turns Italian alpine villages orange
US Impeachment Capitol Security Video
Younger generation bring colour to Myanmar coup protests
Ultra-Orthodox Jews protesting against COVID rules clash with security
Pet dogs and cats can get COVID-19 tests in Seoul, South Korea
Woman sings songs of encouragement near Donald Trump's Florida estate
Brazil's Amazon riverside communities receive COVID jabs