Major snowstorm heads to NYC after blanketing US Midwest

After days of frigid temperatures, the Northeast of America is bracing for a whopper of a storm that could dump well over a foot of snow in many areas and create blizzard-like conditions.

The storm system has already blanketed parts of the Midwest, as well as Washington, D.C. Chicago got almost 18cm of snow by Sunday morning, leading to the cancellation of several hundred flights at the city's two airports.

The National Weather says heavy snow is forecast to fall at nearly 8cm an hour on Monday in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Temperatures were expected to be as low as -6C for the New York City metro area.

New York City Emergency Management (NYCEM) and New York City Sanitation Department (DSNY) have mobilised significant operational capacity to address the storm and asked all New Yorkers to stay off the roads as much as possible.

In Wisconsin, snow depths in some areas had reached more than 38cm. Snow is expected to reach Pennsylvania by the afternoon.

Trees, fields and buildings in Baltimore were blanketed with snow on Sunday, with authorities warning of hazardous conditions on the roads with further snow and rainfall expected overnight.

Maryland had snow warnings in place in many cities across the state.