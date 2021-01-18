The UK has closed all of its travel corridors meaning extra restrictions for passengers.

Whether by plane, train, boat or road, all travellers will have to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken in the 72 hours before departure or face a fine or £500 (€560).

All passengers will still be required to quarantine for up to 10 days on arrival but the isolation period can be cut short with a negative test after five days.

The exemptions for low-risk countries and people travelling for business reasons have been removed.

But there are exemptions for those from Ireland, which has special arrangements with the UK, and those from British overseas territories arriving from the Falklands and St Helena.

The news rules as set to be reviewed on 15 February.

The UK government has dismissed criticism that they have been too slow in implemented these new rules, which have been in place for some time in other European countries.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the measures brought the UK in line with the likes of Canada and Germany.

There has also been discussion of plans to go further, by introducing New Zealand-style forced hotel quarantine at the traveller's expense.

There is already an outright ban on travelers from South America, Portugal and Cape Verde over concerns about a new variant identified in Brazil.

The UK government say travels bans could be implemented on any country where an as of yet unknown coronavirus variant emerges.