Protesting supporters of President Donald Trump breached the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday.
There was confusion in the House chamber as the Capitol doors were locked and the debate over the electoral count was suspended.
A representative from the Capitol police spoke from a lectern on the dais and told lawmakers to remain calm, and that more information would be available soon.
The protesters stormed the Capitol shortly after Trump addressed thousands of his supporters, riling up the crowd with his baseless claims of election fraud.
Protesters could be seen marching through the Capitol’s stately Statuary Hall shouting and waving Trump banners and American flags.
Some House lawmakers tweeted they were sheltering in place in their offices.
Police regained control a few hours later and Trump accepted that his term in office was coming to a close, while still maintaining claims of electoral fraud.
More No Comment
Putin visits UNESCO-listed church for Orthodox Christmas service
Indonesia's baby sea turtles make a break for freedom
Orthodox Christians in Bulgaria ignore COVID advice for Epiphany
Islands of floating waste clog river in Bosnia
Palestinian scout bands parade during celebrations for Orthodox Christ
COVID-19 rains on Spain's Epiphany parades
London and Edinburgh quiet after new COVID lockdowns announced
Toyosu fish market holds first tuna auction of 2021
UK is first country in the world to rollout Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine
Czechs wave empty beer mugs in COVID-19 lockdown protest
Russians enjoy winter weather at snowman festival
Cuban Santeria priests reveal their New Year predictions
High-tech mirror helps gym fans perfect their workout moves
South Korea divers swim deep for some New Year’s cheer
Spain: British anti-Brexit bar throws mock EU goodbye party
Swimmers in Massachusetts brave the cold waters for the New Year
New York 2021: Times Square's famous ball drop brings in the New Year
Mosul residents welcome 2021 after difficult year
Rome daredevils throw themselves into River Tiber to welcome new year
European capitals mark New Year at midnight amid coronavirus measures