Pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol seeking to overturn election

A pro-Trump mob breached the US Capitol, forcing lawmakers to flee the building in an extraordinary attempt to overturn the results of the US election as Congress met to certify Joe Biden's win.

The US Congress resumed its session six hours after the mob forced its way into the building, vowing to finish the largely ceremonial certification process.

A woman among the protesters was shot inside the Capitol during the protest and died, police said on Wednesday evening. Three others died due to unspecified medical emergencies, authorities said.

Pro-Trump protesters dispersed on Wednesday evening as police used tear gas and percussion grenades to clear the grounds of the US Capitol. The mayor of Washington DC issued a 6:00pm curfew in the city.

The protesters had been at a rally in the city earlier in the day where they were egged on by President Donald Trump who urged supporters to march to the capitol.

The US president has spent weeks claiming the election was fraudulent and being stolen by Democrats despite no evidence of fraud.

Twitter and Facebook temporarily blocked the US president after he continued to post false accusations about the election amid the violence.

When Congress reconvened its session, Republican Senator Mitch McConnell said lawmakers would "not be intimidated" and called the event a "failed insurrection".

'Unprecedented assault on democracy'

"Our democracy is under unprecedented assault," said President-elect Joe Biden earlier on Wednesday as supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol.

"I call on this mob to pull back and allow democracy to go forward,'' the president-elect said.

He also urged Trump to "go on national television now'' and ''demand an end to the siege.''

Shortly after Biden's speech, Trump released a video message calling supporters to "go home and go home in peace," while repeating false claims that the election was "stolen" from him.

Lawmakers tweeted they were sheltering in place in their offices as clashes erupted.

Demonstrators fought with Capitol Police and then forced their way into the building.

Clashes followed a massive rally near the White House during which Trump egged them on to march to Capitol Hill.

But as tensions mounted at the capitol, Trump tweeted to supporters to "stay peaceful".

National Guard headed to Capitol

The White House said National Guard troops along with other federal protective services were deployed to help end the occupation.

A citywide curfew was called for in Washington DC shortly after dusk, as rioters continued to occupy the seat of Congress for hours.

The district's police chief said at least 13 people were arrested, and five firearms had been recovered during the pro-Trump protests on Wednesday.

Democrats denounce attempted 'Coup'

"What we are witnessing is an attempted coup directly incited by the criminal in the White House. It will fail," tweeted Democratic lawmaker William Pascrell.

Republican objections

The session started at 13:00 local time (19:00 CET) but was suspended 15 minutes later after objections over the results in Arizona — the third of the country's 50 states to announce its Electoral College count — were raised.

The session was expected to last into the night as Republican House members have said they would object to as many as six battleground states. Lawmakers from the House and Senate must debate each objection.

Outgoing President Donald Trump has alleged widespread fraud in the November 3 election but has failed to produce any evidence to support his claims. Republicans have attempted to overturn the results in several key states through the courts but been have been unsuccessful.

Democrat Biden, 78, won the Electoral College 306-232 and is to be inaugurated on January 20.

'Sad day for our country'

As the session started, Trump held a mass rally in Washington in which he vowed to "never concede" and falsely claimed his Vice President, Mike Pence, has the power to delay the confirmation by sending Electoral College votes back to the states to be recertified.

“Mike Pence is going to have to come through for us," Trump said, "and if he doesn’t it’s a sad day for our country."

He also criticised members of his party who have not supported his attempt to overturn the results as "weak".

Pence, however, refuted Trump's claim in a letter.

"It is my considered judgment that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not," he wrote.

All eyes on Georgia

The session to confirm Biden as the 46th president of the United States comes as the Democrats look poised to flip the Senate on Wednesday as the results of the run-off election in Georgia come in.

Raphael Warnock, a 51-year-old pastor from Atlanta, is projected to have unseated Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler, while former documentary filmmaker Jon Ossoff, 33, currently has a narrow lead over incumbent David Perdue.

If both Democrat contenders win their races, the balance in the Senate would be 50-50 which would make Vice President-elect Kamala Harris the tie-breaker to pass laws. With the lower house already held by Democrats, Joe Biden's ability to push through his agenda would be massively strengthened.

However, if one of the two Republican incumbents in Georgia retains their seats, they would then be able to block court nominees and legislation.