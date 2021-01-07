In pictures: Guns drawn as lawmakers scramble amid US Capitol breach

In pictures: Guns drawn as lawmakers scramble amid US Capitol breachComments
Copyright AP Photo/Andrew Harnik-
Pictures from inside the US Capitol revealed unprecedented scenes of guns drawn in the House of Representatives and hand-to-hand combat with police after protesters stormed the building.
The nation's elected representatives scrambled to crouch under desks and donned gas marks, while police tried to barricade the building in one of the most jarring scenes ever to unfold in a seat of American political power.
Here is a summary of what happened on Wednesday evening, in pictures.