USA

In pictures: Guns drawn as lawmakers scramble amid US Capitol breach

By Euronews
U.S. Capitol Police with guns drawn stand near a barricaded door as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
U.S. Capitol Police with guns drawn stand near a barricaded door as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.   -   Copyright  AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
Pictures from inside the US Capitol revealed unprecedented scenes of guns drawn in the House of Representatives and hand-to-hand combat with police after protesters stormed the building.

The nation's elected representatives scrambled to crouch under desks and donned gas marks, while police tried to barricade the building in one of the most jarring scenes ever to unfold in a seat of American political power.

Here is a summary of what happened on Wednesday evening, in pictures.

Supporters of US President Donald Trump enter the US Capitol in Washington, USA. January 6, 2021
Saul Loeb/AFP
Supporters of US President Donald Trump enter the US Capitol in Washington, USA. January 6, 2021
Saul Loeb/AFP
A supporter of US President Donald Trump enter the US Capitol in Washington, USA. January 6, 2021
Saul Loeb/AFP
Supporters of US President Donald Trump enter the US Capitol in Washington, USA. January 6, 2021
Saul Loeb/AFP
A person on a stretcher is placed in an ambulance outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, USA. January 6, 2021
Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo
U.S. Capitol Police with guns drawn stand near a barricaded door as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol, Washington, USA. January 6, 2021
Andrew Harnik/AP Photo
U.S. Capitol Police hold protesters at gun-point near the House Chamber inside the U.S. Capitol in Washington. January 6, 2021
Andrew Harnik/AP Photo
Trump supporters in front of U.S. Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington, USA. January 6, 2021
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Photo
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters were about to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol, Washington, USA. January 6, 2021
Andrew Harnik/AP Photo
Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol in Washington, USA. January 6, 2021
Jose Luis Magana/AP Photo
Lawmakers evacuate the floor as protesters were about to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. January 6, 2021
J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters were about to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, USA. January 6, 2021
Andrew Harnik/AP Photo
Supporters of US President Donald Trump protest outside the US Capitol in Washington, USA. January 6, 2020
Alex Edelman/AFP
A police officer has eyes flushed with water after a confrontation with demonstrators at the Capitol in Washington, USA. January 6, 2021
John Minchillo/AP Photo
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington, USA. January 6, 2021
Julio Cortez/AP Photo
A demonstrator has his eyes flushed with water after confronting police at the Capitol in Washington, USA. January 6, 2021
Julio Cortez/AP Photo
Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol in Washington, USA, as Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory. January 6, 2021
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Photo
Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol in Washington, USA. January 6, 2021
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Photo
Police hold off Trump supporters who tried to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington, USA. January 6, 2021
Julio Cortez/AP Photo
Trump supporters are seen outside the Capitol in Washington, USA. January 6, 2021
Jose Luis Magana/AP Photo