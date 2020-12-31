After perhaps the strangest year in our collective lives, people all across the globe are preparing to celebrate the New Year, hoping that 2021 will bring back some semblance of normality.

We'll begin with fireworks in New Zealand at 12.00 CET and then head to their Oceanic neighbours, Australia at 14.00 CET, where Sydney Harbour will light up in time-honoured fashion. From there to Asia, the Gulf, and eventually Europe. So stay with us here and on our social platforms to watch the world bring in the new.

Happy New Year from all of us at Euronews.

New Zealand

New Zealand was one of the first countries to ring in 2021 with a show packing 500kg of fireworks.

Celebrations on the island nation will resemble more closely the normality of years gone than in most other places as the country is currently free of any confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Recently re-elected Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's government has introduced a strict quarantine policy for those entering the country to try and avoid any new instances of the virus entering New Zealand.