BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
North Koreans celebrate 2021 New Year

Singing, dancing and fireworks welcomed in the new year in the North Korean capital Pyongyang.

Crowds wearing face masks listened to the North Korean national anthem as the national flag was raised at midnight.

There was then a short firework display, which was broadcast live on state television.

North Korea under leader Kim Jong Un has developed a routine of fireworks shows for New Year's Eve and other major anniversaries and holidays.

More No Comment