Doctors in Britain are currently facing enormous pressure from the new coronavirus variant as it threatens a worse situation than at the peak last April.

There are currently more people in hospital with COVID-19 than in spring - and infections are still rising. As of Monday there were 20,426 people being treated for the disease in hospitals in England, compared with 18,974 in mid-April.

Monday also saw a record-breaking 41,385 cases in a single day, only to be shattered on Tuesday when 53,135 new cases were reported. By Wednesday, the south-eastern county of Essex had declared a "major incident" due to healthcare services struggling with demand.

According to UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock, the majority of new cases contributing to the latest wave are thought to be that of the new, highly-transmissible variant.

He told local media: "The 'suppress the virus' bit has got a whole lot harder since the new variant really got going over December.

"Now the majority of the new cases in the UK are the new variant. It is much, much easier to transmit from one person to another."

On Tuesday evening, a tweet from an emergency doctor in Birmingham went viral after showing the extent of the second wave on hospital care.

Punith Kempegowda said he was leaving work after a "another long day" in the accident and emergency department at Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham, when he snapped a picture of an ambulance queue outside.

"Almost all these ambulances are waiting with patients inside them for more than 3 hours," he wrote, adding: "Because there's no place in hospital to bring them in."

Meanwhile, London-based anaesthetist Tom Dolphin said he was "deeply worried" about the month ahead.

"Hospital after hospital is activating surge plans and redeploying staff or declaring major incidents," he wrote on Twitter. "We haven't even got to the part where Christmas gathering-related infections show up at the hospital yet.

"This feels worse than March, perhaps because we all saw it coming. I'm deeply worried about Jan. It'll be hard to sustain much elective work (it would be hard in a normal winter, let alone this year).

"The problem is staffing. Everyone's exhausted and demoralised. And yet the staff plough on because that's what they do: cope. Or so we hope."

Earlier this month, the new strain of the virus forced the governments of all four nations of the UK to U-turn on plans to relax rules over Christmas. Many countries across Europe have also closed their borders to anyone travelling from Britain, fearing the variant could spread further.

Hopes, now, are pinned on the roll-out of vaccinations, with the UK starting this drive at the beginning of December by approving the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, and on Wednesday approved the AstraZeneca/Oxford jab.

The EU also began its vaccination roll-out over the weekend with countries now administering the Pfizer/BioNTech solution to their citizens.

New restrictions?

The government dashed many hopes for a normal-ish Christmas in the week prior to the holiday, introducing a brand new tier - Tier 4 - with the strictest restrictions, before placing it on London and parts of the south east.

On Boxing Day, large swathes of the UK were also placed under these restrictions - and more is to come. Hancock is expected to announce more tier changes later on Wednesday. He did, however, confirm to one radio station that no tiers would be introduced above Tier 4, but that areas in lower tiers would be upgraded.

"I know that people understand this, I know that these decisions aren't easy and they have a big disruptive impact on peoples lives, but I know people understand why we have to do it, especially with the vaccine around the corner," he said.