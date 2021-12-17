This content is not available in your region
A patient breathes through an oxygen mask in the COVID-19 section of the University Clinical Centre hospital in Banja Luka, Bosnia, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.
A patient breathes through an oxygen mask in the COVID-19 section of the University Clinical Centre hospital in Banja Luka, Bosnia, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.   -   Copyright  Credit: AP   -   Heng Sinith

COVID in Europe: Where are infections and deaths on the rise?

By Chris Harris

Here is the latest data on COVID-19 infections and deaths in Europe.

Despite some progress on getting the continent vaccinated, cases across the region are on the rise, in some parts driven by the new Omicron variant.

Countries such as Romania and Bulgaria -- where the vaccination rate is way below the EU average -- are among those worst hit this winter, especially in terms of deaths.

But even in nations with above-average vaccination rates, like Germany and the UK, cases have been soaring.

If you are having trouble viewing the data, please click here.

More about

You might also like