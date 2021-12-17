COVID in Europe: Where are infections and deaths on the rise?

Here is the latest data on COVID-19 infections and deaths in Europe.

Despite some progress on getting the continent vaccinated, cases across the region are on the rise, in some parts driven by the new Omicron variant.

Countries such as Romania and Bulgaria -- where the vaccination rate is way below the EU average -- are among those worst hit this winter, especially in terms of deaths.

But even in nations with above-average vaccination rates, like Germany and the UK, cases have been soaring.

If you are having trouble viewing the data, please click here.