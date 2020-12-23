An expert in the United Kingdom has said that the new variant of coronavirus is likely already in most if not all European countries.

Neil Ferguson, the Director at MRC Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis at Imperial College London, said that experts picking up ten cases of the variant in a country as small as Denmark with a relatively low infection rate “would suggest ... that this virus has been introduced into the great majority if not all of European countries at the current time."

Ferguson was speaking about the new variant alongside other experts before the UK's Science and Technology Committee.

So far, only a few cases of the new variant, which was first reported in the UK in September, have been recorded internationally.

Cases have been found in Iceland, Denmark, the Netherlands, Italy and Belgium, according to the World Health Organization. Outside of Europe, there have been four confirmed cases of the new variant in Australia.

But UK experts say that other countries have lower sequencing capabilities, meaning they may not be as likely to find the new variant in patients.

Ferguson said that although the UK does "disproportionately sequence", experts hypothesise that the variant originated in Kent.

"Epidemiologically, it looks like a point source spreading out from a location, but we cannot completely rule out that it was an importation into that part of the country from elsewhere in the world," said Ferguson.

The comments came after several European countries closed their borders to the United Kingdom in an effort to stop the spread of the variant, which officials say is more transmissible and spreading rapidly in southeastern England and in London.

Science committee chair Greg Clark, a Conservative MP, asked if the UK was being penalised for its transparency of information on the new variant.

"It is fair to say that countries that have more extensive, more rigorous science and are very open and transparent obviously do expose themselves to important information being made available to others," said Professor Peter Horby, chair of the UK's New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (NERVTAG).

European colleagues, Horby added, had said they wanted to replicate what is being done in the UK.

The variant was identified by Public Health England following an investigation of unusually rapid transmission in south-east England.

Scientists say they believe with "high confidence" that this new variant - with its 23 changes - is more transmissible than other variants of coronavirus.

There are now a number of studies underway to determine why that is and whether it could impact treatments or vaccines.