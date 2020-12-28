Slovenians celebrate how cycling lit up a difficult year

Slovenians have swapped traditional festive decorations for illuminations celebrating the role cycling has played in lighting up an otherwise difficult year.

Tadej Pogacar, 22, won the Tour de France in 2020, with his compatriot Primoz Roglic finishing second in the race.

The idea for this year's different decorations was born in the small region of Karst and Brkini, which has a strong cycling tradition and his situated around 80 kilometres south-west from the capital Ljubljana.

It has seen illuminated bicycles hung from balconies, stood on walls outside homes or adorning shop windows.

"We wanted to pay tribute to the results of our riders and to instil a positive note in the current crisis", explained Tina Jancigaj Ausec, one of the organisers.

In še ena novica iz tujine v angleški verziji 💛 Življenje na Krasu in v Brkinih se vrti naprej💛 Bravo Kras in Brkini ❤️... Posted by Tina Jančigaj Ausec on Monday, December 28, 2020

Slovenia, a small EU country of two million people, has been hit hard by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and these festive decorations with a difference are bringing some joy to a population that has been under strict restrictions for many weeks.

People are joining in, sending their pictures to the organisers, who have promised prizes for the ten best.

Old bicycles from the garage or competition bikes, children's bikes and even carriage wheels from another era are now appearing, adorned with lights, at the bend in the path, in gardens, public squares or on the facades of houses.

The wheels "symbolise action, movement towards the future" and a coming year that everyone hopes will be more joyful, says Jancigaj Ausec.

It is an opportunity to "promote tourism in our region and not sink into the coronavirus depression,” she said.