Scuffles broke out at the UK's Dover Port on Wednesday when police attempted to make space for health workers to arrive as efforts to clear a backlog of stranded drivers continued.
A police escort led in a group of cars carrying National Health Service test and trace workers and people were instructed to return to their vehicles as testing was about to commence.
However, some drivers who were stranded at in Dover protested by blocking vehicles from leaving the port.
A man was removed by police officers when he laid down in front of a truck.
Another protester attempted to stop a bus of port workers from entering.
Gridlock at the English port meant thousands of truckers and travellers remained stranded on Wednesday despite a deal with France to lift a two-day blockade imposed because of a new variant of the coronavirus that had isolated Britain and raised fears of food shortages.
Nations around the world began barring people from Britain over the weekend after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that scientists said a new version of the virus whipping around London and England's southeast may be more contagious.
More No Comment
Explosion at pharmaceutical factory in Taiwan kills one
Fire engulfs controversial migrant camp near Bosnia-Croatia border
Virtual idol digital avatars take to the real-life stage in China
Hundreds of trucks line up in UK waiting to travel to France
Explosions from Mt. Etna send lava rocks flying and lava flowing
Coronavirus: Santa meets children in Peru through a plastic bubble
Dozens detained in Minsk as Belarusian protesters use new tactics
French music programme puts children in orchestra for free
Beirut residents release lanterns to remember victims of Beirut blast
Paris court to decide on closure of theatres and cinemas amid pandemic
Argentina: Relatives allowed to see COVID-19 patients through windows
Up to his neck in it: 'Ice man' sets immersion world record in France
Food banks a lifeline for New Yorkers hit by coronavirus crisis
Drive-through COVID-19 vaccination centre opens in north west England
Bolivia recognises same-sex couple's civil union for first time
Japan braces for heavy snowfall in mountainous areas
Despite Covid, Brooklyn neighborhood still a flashy Christmas village
Schoolboys kidnapped in northwest Nigeria released
US Vice President Mike Pence receives COVID-19 vaccine
Argentina activists demonstrate in support of legalising abortion