Trucks waiting to get out of Britain were parked at a lorry park on Tuesday as France barred travel from the UK for 48 hours because of a new and seemingly more contagious strain of the coronavirus in England.
The vehicles were lined up at a former airfield close to the M20 highway that runs from London to the port of Dover.
The French ban raised fears of shortages of certain perishable food items in Britain if the restrictions drag on.
After a conversation Monday with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he understood the reason for the new measures and expressed hope for a swift resumption in the free flow of traffic between the two countries.
He said officials from both countries were working to unblock the flow of trade as fast as possible.
Macron said France was looking at a system for all lorry drivers to be given COVID tests before arriving in the country.
More No Comment
Virtual idol digital avatars take to the real-life stage in China
Explosions from Mt. Etna send lava rocks flying and lava flowing
Coronavirus: Santa meets children in Peru through a plastic bubble
Dozens detained in Minsk as Belarusian protesters use new tactics
French music programme puts children in orchestra for free
Beirut residents release lanterns to remember victims of Beirut blast
Paris court to decide on closure of theatres and cinemas amid pandemic
Argentina: Relatives allowed to see COVID-19 patients through windows
Up to his neck in it: 'Ice man' sets immersion world record in France
Food banks a lifeline for New Yorkers hit by coronavirus crisis
Drive-through COVID-19 vaccination centre opens in north west England
Bolivia recognises same-sex couple's civil union for first time
Japan braces for heavy snowfall in mountainous areas
Despite Covid, Brooklyn neighborhood still a flashy Christmas village
Schoolboys kidnapped in northwest Nigeria released
US Vice President Mike Pence receives COVID-19 vaccine
Argentina activists demonstrate in support of legalising abortion
Iraqi firefighters put out oil well fire 'started by Islamic State'
New York City hit as snow blankets north-east parts of United States
Shoppers in Spain buy face masks as holiday gifts