Meet Eva zu Beck: Off-road adventurer and travel influencer

Welcome to Euronews Travel’s first video series, Women Beyond Borders, with which we are bringing you first-person stories from women around the world who are living brave, adventurous lives, and conquering their own personal challenges on the road. These women live for travel and adventure.

While some are crossing the world in pursuit of the most unique experiences, or pursuing a lifestyle that many would dream of, others are breaking the mould of traditionally male-dominated industries. We want our series to inspire you to believe in the power of your own dreams.

The final episode in our Women Beyond Borders series meets Eva zu Beck, one of the biggest names in the world of travel media.

Eva has been travelling for three years, documenting her journeys across YouTube and Instagram.

One of her key focusses is exploring lesser visited parts of the world. This often involves her undertaking impressive feats, such as trekking on horseback for a week through Mongolia, and hiking alone in Albania.

What keeps her going?

In the interview, Eva talks about how travel means challenging yourself: “It’s about going outside of your comfort zone. It’s about meeting new people that you would not have otherwise met. It’s about learning something new and finding something different.

“Expand your own way of thinking. Expand your mind. Expand your soul. That’s why I travel.”

