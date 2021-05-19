Meet the travel photographer living her dream through the camera lens

Welcome to Euronews Travel’s Women Beyond Borders, the series which brings you real life accounts from women around the world who are living brave, adventurous lives, and conquering personal challenges on the road. These women live for travel and adventure.

While some are crossing the world in pursuit of the most unique experiences, or pursuing a lifestyle that many would dream of, others are breaking the mould of traditionally male-dominated industries. We want our series to inspire you to believe in the power of your own dreams.

Jenny Wong is a 37-year-old travel photographer and influencer whose emotionally-charged images of the natural world are the result of the crazy challenges she sets herself. From Mount Kilimanjaro to the Arctic, her photography has taken her to every corner of the globe.

Jenny comes from a line of strong women who went originally from China to Vietnam and finally found a home in Canada, where she was born and raised. She attributes this history to her restlessness and need to always seek out new places. Jenny has backpacked around the world - and her photography became her companion.

With each expedition, she pushes herself further and challenges the perceptions of what she ‘should’ be able to achieve. Currently, she’s interested in bringing the climate crisis to life through her work.

“Travel photography starts in your own backyard,” she explains in our interview. “Explore in the vicinity of what you can afford to do, from equipment to destination.”

She also touches on travelling alone as a woman, saying, “You have to understand the cultural relevance of women in the country you’re travelling to. Educate yourself before you get there. Reach out to locals, find good people and build that network.”

“I’ve been able to do what I do because people gave me the opportunity to do it - every opportunity builds another opportunity.”

Press play to find out more about Jenny’s adventures on the wild side.