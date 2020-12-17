Major changes will kick in on both sides of the English Channel come the New Year when the transformation resulting from the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union finally comes about.

The UK officially left the EU in January 2020, but a post-Brexit transition period has kept most existing arrangements in place. Once this expires on December 31, EU rules will cease to apply to the UK.

This will bring changes regardless of whether the EU and the UK succeed in striking a deal on trade and their future relationship. Provisions in some other matters remain uncertain and may depend on such an agreement.

Here, in the second of our two-part series, we look at the impact of rule changes on the world of business and trade between the UK and the continent.

New barriers and 'inevitable disruption'

In July 2020 the European Commission warned of new barriers affecting people and trade from 2021, whatever the result of EU-UK talks on the future relationship.

Even under "an ambitious partnership" under a deal with zero tariffs and zero quotas, relations will be very different, says its report. The UK's decision to leave the EU Single Market and Customs Union will "create barriers" to trade and other areas.

"These inevitable disruptions will occur as of 1 January 2021 and risk compounding the pressure that businesses are already under due to the COVID-19 outbreak," the paper says.

The changes have brought warnings of long traffic jams on port access roads, and efforts on both sides of the English Channel to plan ahead. UK plans mean lorries heading to Dover will need a "Kent access permit".

Trade in goods

The following changes concerning goods do not apply to trade between the EU and Northern Ireland, which is covered by separate arrangements. Northern Ireland's border with the Republic of Ireland will remain open, and the North will continue to follow EU customs rules and remain largely aligned to the EU Single Market.

Customs declarations

There are currently no customs formalities for goods traded between the EU and the UK. The European Commission says that in future, on the EU side these will lead to "increased administrative burdens" and "longer delivery times".

"EU businesses must acquaint themselves with the formalities and procedures for doing business with the United Kingdom as a third country as of 1 January 2021," it says. "This might entail significant changes to the organisation of existing supply chains."

EU and UK businesses trading with each other are told they will need identification (EORI) numbers. For imports into the EU these must be EU-issued, as UK-issued numbers and other UK authorisations will no longer be valid. The British government says traders will need a GB EORI number to move goods to and from the UK.

The UK government has issued advice on customs declarations for businesses importing and exporting goods between Britain and the EU. The UK customs authority has estimated that 270 million extra declarations will be needed each year for EU imports into the UK.

In July 2020 the UK government announced plans to phase in customs and border checks on EU goods in three stages over the first six months of 2021. In October it issued an update with more detailed information.

Rules of origin and VAT

With the UK inside the EU's Customs Union, there has been no need to demonstrate the origin of goods traded. Neither have value-added tax (VAT) or excise duties been payable.

This will change from January 1. EU "rules of origin" regulations will have to be followed for imports from the UK. This could result in customs duties being imposed even if a zero-tariff, zero-quota EU-UK trade deal is struck.

The importance for the EU was underlined by chief negotiator Michel Barnier in September, when he warned that under British proposals, the UK was looking to "develop its role as an assembly hub for the EU!"

"They would allow the UK to source goods from around the world and export them, with very little alteration, to the EU, as British goods: tariff and quota-free!" he said in a speech.

The Commission says the new rules could have a knock-on effect concerning trade with EU "preferential partners". "In practice, this entails a need for EU exporters to reassess their supply chains. They may have to relocate production or change suppliers for certain inputs," its July report says.

That same month, a joint appeal from dozens of EU and UK food and drink associations warned of a "hidden hard Brexit" over rules of origin, calling for "bespoke solutions" to avoid disruption to supply chains.

The Commission adds that VAT and excise duties will be due on goods entering the EU from the UK: "EU businesses should get acquainted with the relevant VAT procedures and prepare for their application. They should factor in increased administrative obligations and potential delays where relevant."

The UK government advice for businesses says import VAT will be payable on goods entering the UK from the EU. It also says that if there is no trade deal with the EU, import tariffs will be demanded as well, with the UK Global Tariff replacing the EU's Common External Tariff.

Regulations: Two separate frameworks

The UK's exit from the Single Market means there will no longer be a single regulatory framework, but two separate legal structures. This means that for imports, companies on both sides will need to take steps to ensure products — which will be subject to checks and controls — comply with potentially different rules and standards.

A deal on mutual recognition would reduce costs, but the UK is seeking to diverge in regulations covering medicines, chemicals, and industrial goods.

The medical devices and chemicals industries have called for flexibility over mutual recognition of product testing regimes, but Barnier has rejected this as contrary to the EU's long-term interests.

Deal or no deal, the UK will leave the EU's REACH registration system for chemicals. The UK chemicals industry has warned that the cost of duplicating the EU regime will cost an extra £1 billion (€1.11 billion), unless a data-sharing agreement is struck with the EU.

UK exports of meat products to the EU could be hit unless the EU amends its rules which state that "third country" imports must be in frozen form.

Services: UK to lose automatic right to operate in EU

UK authorisations for services — in the financial, transport, audiovisual and energy sectors — will no longer be valid in the EU from January. This means that UK service providers and professionals will have to demonstrate they comply with EU conditions imposed on foreign firms or individuals. Professional qualifications will no longer automatically be recognised.

Financial services will no longer benefit from "passports" enabling them to operate across the bloc, and their ability to do so may be subject to the relevant EU nation's rules on third countries.

The European Commission's July report warned that the UK will have to comply with EU rules on data protection in order for transfers of personal data to continue.

British government information on providing services in the UK says there may be new rules for businesses operating in the country, and advises to check UK regulations.

For transport between the UK and the continent, the EU's recently-published contingency plans for a no-deal scenario set out measures to ensure basic air and road connectivity for six months following the end of the transition period. All of the points are conditional on UK reciprocity.

The plan extended a lifeline to UK hauliers by granting a six-month delay on the need for driver permits. Thereafter, British truckers will require them to operate in the EU. As things stand, the EU has allocated the UK only 1,600 permits, far fewer than the number of drivers who currently cross the Channel. Future arrangements are subject to negotiation.

See also our first article in the Life after Brexit series, on the impact on people of the impending changes in post-Brexit rules.

