Commuters in a Turkish city were taken aback when a screen at their bus stop appeared to "cover" their faces entirely with the coronavirus.

The face recognition technology is being used as a reminder for people to keep their face masks on.

It works by reproducing CCTV footage on the bus stop's advertising panel.

The system detects anyone not wearing a face covering and superimposes an image of the virus instead.

It disappears when the commuter covers their nose and mouth.

Murat Zorluoğlu, the mayor of the Black Sea town of Trabzon, said it was an effective way of using artificial intelligence to raise awareness of the pandemic.

But some people were seen using the technology as a mirror or to snap an unusual selfie.

Turkey requires people to wear face coverings in all public places, even when outdoors.

Anyone without a mask can be fine 900 Turkish lira (€95) on the spot.