Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden, expressing his determination to work closely with the new administration.

"I believe that the strong cooperation and alliance between our countries will continue to contribute to world peace in the future as it has been until today," Erdoğan said in a statement released by his office.

"I reiterate our determination to work closely with the US Administration in this direction in the upcoming period."

"I congratulate you on your election success and express my sincere wishes for the peace and prosperity of the people of the United States of America."

Turkey was one of a handful of countries, along with Russia, that had not commented on Biden's victory since he was declared the winner of the US presidential election on Saturday.

A senior Turkish official had said on Monday that Ankara would wait until legal challenges to the US election results were resolved and for the outcome to be finalised.

In the statement, President Erdoğan said he hoped that the US election results would be "beneficial" for the United States and that he could build on previous discussions with Joe Biden, who served as US vice-president under Barack Obama.

"Turkey-US relations are of strategic nature, based on a well-established foundation," said Erdoğan.

"Today, the challenges we face at the global and regional level require us to further develop and strengthen these relationships based on common interests and values."

Separately, the Turkish President also sent a message to Donald Trump, thanking him for his "sincere and determined vision" and for expanding the ties between the US and Turkey during his four years in office.

Trump and Erdoğan forged a strong personal relationship despite troubled ties between the two NATO allies over Syria and Turkey's decision to purchase Russia's advanced anti-aircraft missile systems.

US lawmakers pressured the Trump administration to sanction Turkey.

"I sincerely thank you once again for your usual warm friendship and express my sincere wishes for the peace and prosperity of the people of the United States of America,” said President Erdoğan.

Earlier on Tuesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Ankara expects steps that would resolve issues that are "poisoning" ties with the United States.

Addressing Turkish ambassadors, Cavusoglu said there were a number of opportunities to help improve the bilateral ties, including the two countries cooperating to end the conflicts in Syria and Libya.