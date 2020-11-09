Joe Biden's victory in the race for the White House is a boost for Brussels in its talks with London over a post-Brexit trade deal, a top MEP has told Euronews.

German MEP Manfred Weber, who leads the largest political grouping in the European Parliament, said the "immediate impact" will be that talks between the United Kingdom and the European Union are "better for us Europeans".

"Boris Johnson cannot say to the citizens in Great Britain that he will get an immediate, great trade deal with the Americans," said Weber, leader of the European People's Party. "Nobody will buy this anymore.

"On the other hand, Biden was always a clear supporter of the Good Friday Agreement, strengthening the Irish position in the talks. So, it is creating positive leverage for us as Europeans in the talks with our British friends."

He also went on to describe the possible effect it might have on European populism.

"The way Trump did politics has failed. People didn't vote for him. He didn't get a majority and that's quite unique, not to be re-elected as an acting president in America. That's why the message is clear and there are a lot of populists in Europe that lost in a way their hero, their symbol, their positive example."

And without even a second to blink, trade between the US and the EU has been shoved back into the spotlight, after the EU announced Monday its decision to continue with tariffs against US products.

But Weber said this was a good thing, a chance to reset trade relations.

"One of the main aspects of the new proposal toward the EU-US relationship should be an upgraded, newly discussed TTIP [technical term for EU-US trade deal] agreement. We need to restart the debate about trade between EU-US.

"Together we represent 50% of the global GDP, Europe and America together, and that gives us the reassurance that we can set - in the upcoming decades together as a Western society with democracy, with freedom with rule of law - the rules for tomorrow's world and not the Chinese, to be frank on this."