Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
Kosovo restaurant workers protest virus rules

Bar, cafe and restaurant owners in the Kosovo capital Pristina bang pots and pans to protest new virus restrictions that require their businesses to close completely during the weekends, takeaways included.

During the week they must shut by 9 pm.

The new measures come as Kosovo battles a steep incline in infections, logging more than 700 COVID-19 deaths and 23,000 infections among a population of 1.8 million.

More No Comment