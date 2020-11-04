Donald Trump will lose the US presidential election and realise it is in his best interests to calmly transfer power to Joe Biden, former White House staffer Anthony Scaramucci has predicted.

The former Trump aide, who controversially served 11 days as communications director before being fired, was previously a big supporter and friend of the president.

Scaramucci has since joined the Lincoln Foundation, a group started by disenchanted Republicans hoping to prevent Trump's re-election.

"He will lose the election, certainly Joe Biden will win, but it will really be because Mr Trump has lost this election," the former aide told Euronews.

"It'll be in the president's best interests to calmly transition power to the vice president, so all of that blustering and over-compensating nonsense, and all of those veiled threats will go by the wayside.

"It's in his best interests to make peace with the vice president because he has legal battles ahead, he has criminal investigations that he's faced with, and he's going to look to cut a deal to keep himself and his family out of jail."

Scaramucci recounted how he had spoken a group at the latest World Economic Forum in Davos last January who was convinced that Mr Trump would win: "I said to those people that there's something wrong with Donald Trump, that he's obviously not a great manager and he's trying to divide the United States.

"When you're not a great manager, if you're faced with a crisis you're not going to be able to handle and/or manage the crisis, and unfortunately that's what happened [with the coronavirus pandemic]."

He also accused Donald Trump of sowing division overseas: "The president is trying to weaken the western alliance. He's denigrating democratic leaders of the west and praising despots, so hopefully Vice President Biden will win tonight and put an end to that nonsense as well."