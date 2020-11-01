BREAKING NEWS
This content is not available in your region

Canada

Police arrest suspect after two die in Quebec stabbings

Comments
By Associated Press
The regioal legislature in Québec City, Canada.
The regioal legislature in Québec City, Canada.   -   Copyright  Flickr/OZinOH
Text size Aa Aa

Police in Quebec City early Sunday arrested a man on suspicion of killing two people and injuring five others in a stabbing rampage near the provincial legislature on Halloween.

The provincial police earlier said they were looking for a man dressed in medieval clothing and armed with a bladed weapon who has left "multiple victims.''

Police said the suspect is in his mid-20s and confirmed two have died and five others are hurt. There's no word on a possible motive for the attacks.

Police said five victims have been transported to a hospital, however, there was no immediate word on their conditions.

Police are asking those in the area to remain indoors.