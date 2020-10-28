France's new coronavirus lockdown in summary: What is allowed and what is banned?Comments
French President Emmanuel Macron addressed the nation on Wednesday announcing a second nationwide lockdown in the country.
What are key takeaways from France's new lockdown?
The new lockdown runs from first thing on Friday until December 1, nationwide.
Social gatherings are completely banned.
Residents in France will be required to fill out a form if they go outside their homes.
The only acceptable justification for going outside their domiciles will be for essential work purposes, medical appointments, to help vulnerable individuals, go for a walk near your house and to do grocery shopping.
Non-essential businesses, including restaurants and bars, will close.
Work must be carried out remotely wherever possible.
University classes will mostly be carried out online.
Schools and creches, as well as factories, farms and construction sites, will remain open.
Travel between regions is banned.
France's international borders will remain mostly closed and mandatory, rapid COVID-19 tests will be given to arrivals.
EU borders will stay open and French citizens can come back into the country.
Visits to care homes will be permitted.
Funerals will be allowed to go ahead.
Most public services will stay open.
The new restrictions will be reassessed every two weeks.