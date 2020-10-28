French President Emmanuel Macron addressed the nation on Wednesday announcing a second nationwide lockdown in the country.

The only acceptable justification for going outside their domiciles will be for essential work purposes, medical appointments, to help vulnerable individuals, go for a walk near your house and to do grocery shopping.

Residents in France will be required to fill out a form if they go outside their homes.

The new lockdown runs from first thing on Friday until December 1, nationwide.

Non-essential businesses, including restaurants and bars, will close.

Work must be carried out remotely wherever possible.

University classes will mostly be carried out online.

Schools and creches, as well as factories, farms and construction sites, will remain open.

Travel between regions is banned.

France's international borders will remain mostly closed and mandatory, rapid COVID-19 tests will be given to arrivals.

EU borders will stay open and French citizens can come back into the country.

Visits to care homes will be permitted.

Funerals will be allowed to go ahead.

Most public services will stay open.