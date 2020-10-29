French President Emmanuel Macron addressed the nation on Wednesday announcing a second nationwide lockdown in the country.

People must work remotely wherever possible.

The only acceptable justification for going outside their domiciles will be for essential work purposes, medical appointments, to help vulnerable individuals, exercise for one hour within a 1km radius of their homes and to do grocery shopping.

Residents in France will be required to fill out a form if they go outside their homes.

The new lockdown runs from first thing on Friday until December 1, nationwide.

Non-essential businesses, including restaurants and bars, will close, as well as cultural or entertainment spaces like cinemas, theatres, libraries and theme parks.

DIY shops will remain open for everyone.

University classes will mostly be carried out online.

Schools and creches, as well as factories, farms and construction sites, will remain open.

Travel between regions is banned.

France's international borders will remain mostly closed and mandatory, rapid COVID-19 tests will be given to arrivals.

EU borders will stay open and French citizens can come back into the country.

Visits to care homes will be permitted.

Funerals and weddings will be allowed to go ahead with limits on the number of people who can attend.

Most public services will stay open, as will banks and post offices.

The new restrictions will be reassessed every two weeks.

Masks will be mandatory for anyone over the age of six.

Parks and beaches will remain open.