France

France's new coronavirus lockdown in summary: What is allowed and what is banned?

By Emma Beswick
File: France's President Emmanuel Macron, left, and France's Prime Minister Jean Castex, wear face mask, at the end of the Bastille Day military parade, Paris. July 14, 2020.
File: France's President Emmanuel Macron, left, and France's Prime Minister Jean Castex, wear face mask, at the end of the Bastille Day military parade, Paris. July 14, 2020.   -   Copyright  Ludovic Marin/AP
French President Emmanuel Macron addressed the nation on Wednesday announcing a second nationwide lockdown in the country.

What are key takeaways from France's new lockdown?

  • The new lockdown runs from first thing on Friday until December 1, nationwide.

  • Social gatherings are completely banned.

  • Residents in France will be required to fill out a form if they go outside their homes.

  • The only acceptable justification for going outside their domiciles will be for essential work purposes, medical appointments, to help vulnerable individuals, exercise for one hour within a 1km radius of their homes and to do grocery shopping.

  • People must work remotely wherever possible.

  • Non-essential businesses, including restaurants and bars, will close, as well as cultural or entertainment spaces like cinemas, theatres, libraries and theme parks.

  • DIY shops will remain open for everyone.

  • Work must be carried out remotely wherever possible.

  • University classes will mostly be carried out online.

  • Schools and creches, as well as factories, farms and construction sites, will remain open.

  • Travel between regions is banned.

  • France's international borders will remain mostly closed and mandatory, rapid COVID-19 tests will be given to arrivals.

  • EU borders will stay open and French citizens can come back into the country.

  • Visits to care homes will be permitted.

  • Funerals and weddings will be allowed to go ahead with limits on the number of people who can attend.

  • Most public services will stay open, as will banks and post offices.

  • The new restrictions will be reassessed every two weeks.

  • Masks will be mandatory for anyone over the age of six.

  • Parks and beaches will remain open.