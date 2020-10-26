Travel after 2020: The new reality

Hit hard by the global coronavirus pandemic, the travel and tourism sectors are expected to rebound from 2021 – with a new kind of experience economy at their heart.

‘Conscious travel’ is set to rise in prominence, amid growing environmental awareness and a hunger for holidays that leave a positive footprint. The traveller of tomorrow will increasingly want to live like a local, deeply immersing themselves in different cultures and customs. They'll also want to get away from the busy urban hubs and into the wilderness of less populated, rural areas.

As Euronews publishes its Travel and Tourism Trend Report: “Travel after 2020: What will tourism look like in our new reality?” we bring together top industry leaders and thinkers to discuss what the future holds and how brands and destinations need to adapt to the changing behaviours and mindsets of consumers.

