A vertical greenhouse plantation integrates agriculture into the city

What was once a desert in Almería, southeast Spain, is today the orchard of Europe under a sea of plastic greenhouses.

Intensive agriculture has brought prosperity to the area and with it the specialisation of new techniques for growing fruits and vegetables.

A group of pioneering companies want to implement this technology in cities but with a more aesthetic greenhouse model, ten times more productive and respectful to the environment.

A vertical planting system placed on rotating columns will allow crops to be produced throughout the year using 70% less water. And the great tightness of this structure will protect them from extreme weather conditions and pests that penalize yields and quality in traditional agriculture. The idea is to install them in parks, in public places and even on the roofs of buildings.

