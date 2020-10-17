BREAKING NEWS
This content is not available in your region

Poland

Kenya's Jepchirchir sets world mark in women's half marathon

Comments
By AP
Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya celebrates after beating the World Record at the 2020 IAAF World Half Marathon Championships in Gdynia, Poland. October 17, 2020.
Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya celebrates after beating the World Record at the 2020 IAAF World Half Marathon Championships in Gdynia, Poland. October 17, 2020.   -   Copyright  MATEUSZ SLODKOWSKI/AFP
Text size Aa Aa

Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya broke her own world record in the women's-only half marathon Saturday, clocking 1 hour, 5 minutes and 16 seconds.

The 27-year-old Jepchirchir improved on her record by 18 seconds on a four-lap course, taking gold at the World Athletics half marathon championships in Gdynia, Poland.

Jepchirchir broke the record for the first time on September 5, when she ran 1:05:34 in Prague.

Six women finished in under 66 minutes in what was a fast course on the streets of Gdynia along the Baltic coast of northern Poland.

Melat Yisak Kejeta of Germany finished second in 1:05:18, followed by Yalemzerf Yehualaw of Ethiopia at 1:05:19.