James Bond: 'No Time To Die' delayed until 2 April 2021

The new instalment in the James Bond movie franchise, 'No Time To Die', will be delayed until April 2021 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli announced that the film - the release of which had already been delayed several times since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak - would now be released on 2 April 2021.

The decision has been made in order to allow the film to be shown in cinemas, many of which are closed or operating to reduced capacity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We understand that the delay will be disappointing to our fans, but we now look forward to sharing No Time To Die," said a statement published on Twitter.

No Time To Die is the 25th in the movie franchise and stars Daniel Craig as 007 as well as Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch and Ana de Armas. It was originally due to open April 2020, just a month after many countries worldwide imposed lockdowns to stop the spread of the virus.

Although in many countries in Europe, cinemas have re-opened, in New York and Los Angeles, two of America's biggest markets, they remain closed, AP reported.