This week in pictures: Fires hit Beirut, Lesbos and California

By Natalia Liubchenkova
Fresno County Sheriff's Deputy Jeffery Shipman, stands along California State Highway 168 as the Creek Fire burns in the near vicinity. USA. September 6, 2020.
Fresno County Sheriff's Deputy Jeffery Shipman, stands along California State Highway 168 as the Creek Fire burns in the near vicinity. USA. September 6, 2020.   -   Copyright  Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Photo
This week two fires ripped through the overcrowded migrant camp on Greek island of Lesbos, destroying most of the facility and displacing the 12,600 migrants who lived there.

Another large fire broke out in the Lebanese capital Beirut - more than a month after a massive explosion destroyed part of the city.

This is how these and other stories of the week were captured by photojournalists around the world.

Petros Giannakouris/AP Photo
Migrants flee the Moria refugee camp as a second fire rages, on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece. September 9, 2020.Petros Giannakouris/AP Photo
Hussein Malla/AP Photo
Black smoke rises from a fire in warehouses at the port of Beirut, Lebanon. September 10. 2020Hussein Malla/AP Photo
TUT.by via AP
People stand at a barbed wire fence in front of a police line near the Independence Palace, residence of President Alexander Lukashenko, during an opposition rally in MinskTUT.by via AP
Noah Berger/AP Photo
Embers light up a hillside behind the Bidwell Bar Bridge as the Bear Fire burns in Oroville, California. USA. September 9, 2020Noah Berger/AP Photo
Bruna Prado/AP Photo
People enjoy the Ipanema beach amid the coronavirus pandemic in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. September 6, 2020Bruna Prado/AP Photo
Alberto Pezzali/AP Photo
Extinction Rebellion activists march along Parliament Street, as part of a climate change protest, in London. September 8, 2020Alberto Pezzali/AP Photo
Risto Bozovic/AP Photo
Protesters light torches during a rally in Podgorica, Montenegro, September 6, 2020Risto Bozovic/AP Photo
Frank Augstein/AP Photo
British Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood poses for photos with her head covered during a protest to support Julian Assange in London. September 7, 2020Frank Augstein/AP Photo
Andrew Medichini/AP Photo
A nun waits for Pope Francis' weekly general audience in San Damaso courtyard at the Vatican. September 9, 2020Andrew Medichini/AP Photo
Anupam Nath/AP Photo
An Indian woman wearing white protective gear mourns after taking a glimpse of her husband's body, a victim of COVID 19, at a cremation ground in Gauhati, IndiaAnupam Nath/AP Photo
Juan Karita/AP Photo
Supporters of one of the candidates hold garlands during the opening campaign rally for the upcoming presidential elections, in El Alto, Bolivia. September 9, 2020Juan Karita/AP Photo
Evan Vucci/AP Photo
Supporters listen as President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Smith Reynolds Airport. September 8, 2020, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USAEvan Vucci/AP Photo
Waltraud Grubitzsch/dpa via AP
A sky butterfly lands on the head of a woman wearing a face mask at the Alaris Butterfly Park in Lutherstadt Wittenberg, Germany September 8, 2020Waltraud Grubitzsch/dpa via AP
Raul Arboled/AFP
Local artists in Bogota dyed a reservoir red in protest against recent massacres which occurred in different parts of Colombia. on September 8, 2020Raul Arboled/AFP