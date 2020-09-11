This week two fires ripped through the overcrowded migrant camp on Greek island of Lesbos, destroying most of the facility and displacing the 12,600 migrants who lived there.

Another large fire broke out in the Lebanese capital Beirut - more than a month after a massive explosion destroyed part of the city.

This is how these and other stories of the week were captured by photojournalists around the world.

Migrants flee the Moria refugee camp as a second fire rages, on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece. September 9, 2020. Petros Giannakouris/AP Photo

Black smoke rises from a fire in warehouses at the port of Beirut, Lebanon. September 10. 2020 Hussein Malla/AP Photo

People stand at a barbed wire fence in front of a police line near the Independence Palace, residence of President Alexander Lukashenko, during an opposition rally in Minsk TUT.by via AP

Embers light up a hillside behind the Bidwell Bar Bridge as the Bear Fire burns in Oroville, California. USA. September 9, 2020 Noah Berger/AP Photo

People enjoy the Ipanema beach amid the coronavirus pandemic in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. September 6, 2020 Bruna Prado/AP Photo

Extinction Rebellion activists march along Parliament Street, as part of a climate change protest, in London. September 8, 2020 Alberto Pezzali/AP Photo

Protesters light torches during a rally in Podgorica, Montenegro, September 6, 2020 Risto Bozovic/AP Photo

British Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood poses for photos with her head covered during a protest to support Julian Assange in London. September 7, 2020 Frank Augstein/AP Photo

A nun waits for Pope Francis' weekly general audience in San Damaso courtyard at the Vatican. September 9, 2020 Andrew Medichini/AP Photo

An Indian woman wearing white protective gear mourns after taking a glimpse of her husband's body, a victim of COVID 19, at a cremation ground in Gauhati, India Anupam Nath/AP Photo

Supporters of one of the candidates hold garlands during the opening campaign rally for the upcoming presidential elections, in El Alto, Bolivia. September 9, 2020 Juan Karita/AP Photo

Supporters listen as President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Smith Reynolds Airport. September 8, 2020, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA Evan Vucci/AP Photo

A sky butterfly lands on the head of a woman wearing a face mask at the Alaris Butterfly Park in Lutherstadt Wittenberg, Germany September 8, 2020 Waltraud Grubitzsch/dpa via AP