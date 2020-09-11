This week in pictures: Fires hit Beirut, Lesbos and CaliforniaComments
This week two fires ripped through the overcrowded migrant camp on Greek island of Lesbos, destroying most of the facility and displacing the 12,600 migrants who lived there.
Another large fire broke out in the Lebanese capital Beirut - more than a month after a massive explosion destroyed part of the city.
This is how these and other stories of the week were captured by photojournalists around the world.