Watch live: Large fire in Beirut port weeks after huge explosion

A large fire has broken out in the Lebanese capital Beirut - more than a month after a massive explosion destroyed part of the city.

Footage on social media showed a large column of black smoke billowing out over the port area, largely devastated by last month's blast.

The August 4 explosion, triggered when some 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrates caught fire, claimed more than 190 lives, injured 6,500 and left hundreds of thousands homeless.

It is unclear at this stage what caused the latest fire. The Lebanese army said the blaze broke out in a warehouse containing oil and tyres in the duty-free part of the port.

It added that army helicopters will assist the firefighting effort.

Beirut Governor Marwan Abboud called on people to steer clear of the area to facilitate the work of emergency services.

It is the second fire to impact the port area this week, prompting criticism.

Aya Majzoub, Lebanon and Bahrain researcher at Human Rights Watch, wrote on Twitter that the "sheer incompetence of the Lebanon state is staggering".

"I just cannot fathom how a fire of this scale is possible in the port. Did authorities not ensure all material was safely stored after negligence destroyed half the city?" she added.