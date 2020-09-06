UK police have declared a major incident in Birmingham city centre after officers were called to reports of multiple stabbings in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Officers were called out to reports of a stabbing in the centre of the city, located in the West Midlands region, at 12.30 am.

"We immediately attended, along with colleagues from the ambulance service," the force said in a statement.

"A number of other stabbings were reported in the area shortly after.

"We are aware of a number of injured people, but at the moment we are not in a position to say how many or how serious.

"However, all emergency services are working together at the scene and making sure that those who are injured receive medical care.

The police response at the scene is "ongoing" and authorities asked people to stay away from the area until further notice.

