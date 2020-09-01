French children head back to school as infections rise

Europeans are heading back to work and to school, but it's clearly not business as usual. Millions now have to wear face masks at their desks and comply with strict social distancing guidelines.

Governments and companies have been tightening the rules to try to slow down a new rise in infections following the summer holidays.

With their backpacks, hand sanitiser – and for many, mandatory face coverings – some 12 million children returned to school on Tuesday in France.

