Paul Pogba out of France squad after testing positive for COVID-19

Paul Pogba has been left out of France’s international squad after testing positive for COVID-19.

France manager Didier Deschamps said the midfielder had been replaced after he tested positive on 26 August.

"Unfortunately he tested positive yesterday and this morning I replaced him with Camavinga," he said.

The Manchester United midfielder will therefore miss out on France’s first international games since November 17.

International fixtures - notably Euro 2020 - were cancelled or postponed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

France are to play against Sweden on September 5, and then Croatia three days later at the Stade de France as the 2020/2021 Nations League gets underway.

Manchester United said on its website: "The midfielder will be unable to add to his 69 caps and 10 goals for his country in the games next month.

"Everybody at United wishes Paul a speedy recovery ahead of the new season."