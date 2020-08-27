Countries across Europe are seeing a resurgence in COVID-19 cases after successfully controlling outbreaks early in the year.

But how strong has the coronavirus comeback been and does it compare to the infection numbers seen in the spring?

Countries in southern-eastern Europe — such as Albania, Bulgaria, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Romania — are seeing higher case numbers in August than they did earlier in the year. Serbia is one of the exceptions, posting similar figures now to mid-April.

Croatia, Greece and Malta appear to be experiencing a surge in cases with even higher numbers this past week compared to the first wave.

Belgium, Italy and the UK — among Europe's worst-hit countries — are seeing a resurgence but, so far at least, nothing like March and April.

On Wednesday, however, Italy registered 1,366 new cases, the highest figure achieved since May 12.

France, Poland, the Netherlands and Spain are likely dealing with the much-feared second wave and have started taking action to curb it.

France declared 5,429 new cases on Wednesday— the last time the number reached above 5,000 was on April 14.