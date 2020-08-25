Swiss explorer Raphael Domjan has completed what is claimed to be the world's first parachute jump from a solar-powered aircraft.
Domjan, 48, took off from an airfield in western Switzerland and jumped from around 5,000 feet or 1,524 metres.
The two-seater aircraft was powered purely by solar energy, collected by 22 square-metres of solar cells spread across its two wings.
"I think what we have done today is very important. It's showing young people that certain sporting activities, that are surreal, there are a lot of things that can be done," he said.
"And we can continue doing them thanks to electricity, thanks to planes that do not emit greenhouse gas, do not make a noise.
"We see that there is a trend today of aviation that emits greenhouse gases, it has an impact on the climate. We shall see that in the future we will do it without impact and that we can continue to dream. Planes have always made people dream, that's most important."
More No Comment
Lukashenko brandishes rifle as he leaves helicopter
Huge human chain in Lithuania to show support for Belarus protesters
Japan shows support for Hong Kong with human chain at demo
Thousands protest in Minsk against Lukashenko election
Indonesia Sinabung volcano spews new burst of hot ash
Top West African officials arrive in Mali after coup
Shia pilgrims gather in Iraq's Karbala amid COVID-19 restrictions
Anticipation grows in Lisbon on the eve of UEFA Champions League final
Massive blaze tears through California forcing thousands to flee
Celebrations for the traditional Shoton Festival begin in Lhasa
Small wonders: Meet the artist making a meal of Vietnamese dishes
Watch: Baby sea turtles heading out for their first swim in Guatemala
Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain finally make it to final
Dog surfing competition cancelled in California due to COVID-19
Drone footage shows devastation wrought by Beirut blast
Graffiti artists paint giant murals on tower blocks in Sao Paulo
Firefighters battle raging wildfires in California amid heatwave
Barcelona mourns the victims of the 2017 terror attacks
Mauritius is racing against time to reduce oil spill damage
Intentional fires are destroying the Amazon rainforest